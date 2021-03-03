ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Down 7.8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.70. 895,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,820,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.