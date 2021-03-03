ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Down 7.8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.70. 895,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,820,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.94% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

