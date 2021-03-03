Thisoption Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.05 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $4.05 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.11 or 0.00478478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00078110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00498297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.