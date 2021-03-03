Thomas Reddin Sells 10,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

SKT stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 17,607,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.39 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

