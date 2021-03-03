THORChain Price Tops $5.39 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $5.39 or 0.00010923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $87.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

