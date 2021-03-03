THORChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.74 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. THORChain has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $93.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00011561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00483365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00073283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00078471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars.

