ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $837.88 million and $51,532.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $9,665.72 or 0.19514954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00487200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00073940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00078761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00082486 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00488868 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

