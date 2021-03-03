Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $62.46 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $62.46 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.82 or 0.00447337 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

