thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.40 ($13.41). 2,089,516 shares of the stock traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.89.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

