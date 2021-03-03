TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $779,235.55 and approximately $7.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00310289 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.