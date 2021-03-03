Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Up 137.7% in February

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the January 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

