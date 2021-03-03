Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,926,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,578,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Titan Medical by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Titan Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

