Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the January 28th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

