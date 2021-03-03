Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading Down 5.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.19. 1,036,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,152,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.