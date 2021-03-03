TitanSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.88 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $45.59 million and $3.88 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

