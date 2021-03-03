Todd Asset Management LLC Has $59.68 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,460 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

