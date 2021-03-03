Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.55

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and traded as high as $105.25. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 44,291 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

