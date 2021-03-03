Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,182. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.