Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.79

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 1150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

TMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

