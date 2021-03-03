Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 7.4%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 15,616,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,855,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $366.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

