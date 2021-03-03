TOP Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $693,115.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.