Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.39

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.39 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86). Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 103,044 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61.

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

