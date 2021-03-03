Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) vs. Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Critical Comparison

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Toray Industries and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67 Ecopetrol 1 2 2 0 2.20

Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Ecopetrol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Toray Industries pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toray Industries and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.52 $512.18 million $0.64 20.48 Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.18 $19.24 billion $2.01 6.14

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Toray Industries. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Toray Industries has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol 11.48% 7.14% 2.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Toray Industries on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 9,106 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

