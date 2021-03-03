Tornado Cash Price Hits $211.83 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $211.83 or 0.00419440 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $70.97 million and $8.66 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.00476068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00075618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00078973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00490781 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,030 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

