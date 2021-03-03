Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.25 ($50.88).

Shares of FP opened at €38.92 ($45.78) on Wednesday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.49.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

