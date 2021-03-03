Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the January 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

