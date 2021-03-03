TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TowneBank stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 235,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

