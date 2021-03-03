TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $46.10. 1,112,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 924,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

