Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 48,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 19,395 call options.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

AA stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 17,265,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,072. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $1,871,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

