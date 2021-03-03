Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,191 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,151% compared to the average volume of 335 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 105.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter.

BBL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. 3,016,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

