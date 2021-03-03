Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the average volume of 3,698 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 3.18.
The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
