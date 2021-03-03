Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the average volume of 3,698 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

