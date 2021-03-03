Traders Purchase High Volume of Grocery Outlet Call Options (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,479 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 652 call options.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,106 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,792 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

GO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. 208,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

