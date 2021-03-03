Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 67,659 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 420% compared to the average daily volume of 13,011 call options.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 806,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,716,203. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 264.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

