TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Trading Down 6.2%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 652,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 296,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

