TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.41

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.41 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34). TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

TGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.41. The company has a market cap of £74.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.