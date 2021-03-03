Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TVPKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF remained flat at $$18.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

