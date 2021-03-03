Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.16. Trevena shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 2,055,715 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $340.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

