Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Down 5.9%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.46 and last traded at $87.52. Approximately 721,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 783,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.04.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Trex by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

