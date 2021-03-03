Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,862,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. 1,620,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.