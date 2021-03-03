Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,862,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. 1,620,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

