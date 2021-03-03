Trias Reaches Market Cap of $612,373.79 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $612,373.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.16 or 0.00783682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

