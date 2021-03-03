Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.66

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.66 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.82). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 134.25 ($1.75), with a volume of 14,121 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of £182.51 million and a PE ratio of -39.49.

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

