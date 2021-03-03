Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

