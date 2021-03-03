Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 6.6%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 2,282,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,239,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $949.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.