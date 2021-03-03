trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 7.5%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.22. 5,170,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,309,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. On average, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

