TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $1.30 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

