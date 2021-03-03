Troy Winslow Sells 12,385 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15.
MRAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 136,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,890. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
