Troy Winslow Sells 12,385 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15.

MRAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 136,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,890. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.