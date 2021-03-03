TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

