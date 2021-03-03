TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,616,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 859,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

