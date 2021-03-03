TrueFeedBack One Day Volume Reaches $390,435.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.83 million and $390,435.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

