Truegame Hits Market Capitalization of $46,032.43 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $46,032.43 and $5,662.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

