Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. 43,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,188. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

